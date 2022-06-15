Ian Collins wins Runciman Award for John Craxton biography

Curator and writer Ian Collins has been awarded the Runciman Award for his book “John Craxton: A Life of Gifts” (Yale UP), published in 2021, which recounts the life and career of the Philhellene painter and designer.

The prize is given by The Anglo-Hellenic League annually for the best book published for the first time in English in the previous year about Greece or on a Greek subject.

The award, which is worth £10,000, is sponsored by the AC Laskaridis Charitable Foundation and the AG Leventis Foundation.

Eight titles were short-listed for this year’s award. The winner was announced during a ceremony at King’s College London on Monday.