IMAGES

The power of working together

The power of working together

Members of the En Dynamei (In Strength) cultural association for people with and without disabilities take part in an activity in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in a photo released on Wednesday. The activity is part of a new social initiative that seeks to help people with physical and mental disabilities test the waters of living without their carers in a semi-autonomous state. The group’s 12 members have been living together in an apartment in the suburb of Panorama for three-day installments over the course of the past two months, working together to learn all the different skills needed to live alone, while also developing new theatrical and dance performances. [Achilleas Chiras/AMNA]

Society Initiative

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek Breakfast at the Airport
IMAGES

Greek Breakfast at the Airport

Volunteer firemen on the front line
IMAGES

Volunteer firemen on the front line

Stephen Fry presents Parthenon Sculptures proposal
IMAGES

Stephen Fry presents Parthenon Sculptures proposal

Onassis Foundation looks beyond the bars
CULTURE

Onassis Foundation looks beyond the bars

Waterways cleaned to prevent urban floods
IMAGES

Waterways cleaned to prevent urban floods

The biggest enemy of balconies is invisible
IMAGES

The biggest enemy of balconies is invisible