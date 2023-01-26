The power of working together

Members of the En Dynamei (In Strength) cultural association for people with and without disabilities take part in an activity in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in a photo released on Wednesday. The activity is part of a new social initiative that seeks to help people with physical and mental disabilities test the waters of living without their carers in a semi-autonomous state. The group’s 12 members have been living together in an apartment in the suburb of Panorama for three-day installments over the course of the past two months, working together to learn all the different skills needed to live alone, while also developing new theatrical and dance performances. [Achilleas Chiras/AMNA]

