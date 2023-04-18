CULTURE

Amphipolis tomb opens for scientists, researchers

Amphipolis tomb opens for scientists, researchers

Nine years after its discovery, the Kasta Tomb, also known as the Amphipolis Tomb, in northern Greece, opened to scientists, researchers and tour operators on Tuesday, who will be able to examine the archaeological site and find the best solutions for its operation.

These first visitors, divided into groups of five people and accompanied by a guard or archaeologist, entered the interior of the tomb and viewed the burial trench.

The famous archaeological site, which generated global media attention in 2014 following the discovery of the late 4th century BC tomb, is currently undergoing massive restoration, with financial support from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pope Francis meets culture minister after return of Parthenon fragments
CULTURE

Pope Francis meets culture minister after return of Parthenon fragments

US returns 29 antiquities to Greece
CULTURE

US returns 29 antiquities to Greece

Crete in UNESCO bid
CULTURE

Crete in UNESCO bid

Disappearing monuments – New project to protect historical sites
CULTURE

Disappearing monuments – New project to protect historical sites

Suitors that vied for Archaeological Museum presented
CULTURE

Suitors that vied for Archaeological Museum presented

Shipwreck in Halkidiki linked to 1821 Revolution
CULTURE

Shipwreck in Halkidiki linked to 1821 Revolution