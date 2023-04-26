Comic con returns to Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki’s longest-running festival exclusively devoted to comics, cosplay, and animation, The Comic Con, is set to take place on May 5-7 at TIF-Helexpo’s Ioannis Vellidis conference center.

This year, the festival is celebrating its seventh edition, which is reflected in its full title, “The Comic Con Vol. 7.” The event will feature the work of several renowned artists, including Italy’s Andrea Castellan, who is better known by his pen name “Casty” and is recognized for his contributions to Disney Comics. Also, British designer of animated short films, comics, and toys, Simon Furman, who played a significant role in the evolution of the Transformers franchise.

The festival will also showcase the work of several Greek comics creators, such as Tassos Apostolidis, Anna Petrakidou, and voice actor Argiris Pavlidis.

In addition to this, the festival will include a highly anticipated booth by Ubisoft, one of the world’s leading video game developers, featuring members from its creative team to entertain video game fans.

The event will be open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be found at www.thecomiccon.gr. [AMNA]