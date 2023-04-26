Swedish police arrest man for Athens bank safe deposit box heist

Swedish police have arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of involvement in the case of the robbery from five safe deposit boxes in an Athens bank in July 2022.

Earlier this month, Greek police said they had identified three members of an international crime gang as being behind the theft of the contents of the safe deposit boxes in the Nea Smyrni suburb.

They then sought European arrest warrants for the suspects, one of whom were aged 42 and two were aged 46.

They did not specify where the individuals were from.

One of the suspects was arrested on April 11 in Sweden, a statement issued by police in Athens on Wednesday said.