EU project uses tech to shield monuments from extreme weather

Greece is one of eight European Union member-states taking part in the Hyperion Project, a new effort to employ new technology in protecting cultural heritage sites from the harmful effects of climate change and extreme weather.

“Our cultural legacy connects us to our roots, increases our understanding of ourselves, strengthen ties between countries and societies, and bridges differences, so it is worth protecting,” says Angelos Amditis, a researcher at the National Technical University of Athens, one of the 18 institutions that made up the Greek leg of the project.

Using technology like AI, climate models, structural analysis, geospatial data, satellite imaging and other tools, Hyperion created an innovative platform that collects and processes data about the inducted sites and allows the authorities of their respective countries to identify potential threats in real time.