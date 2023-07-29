CULTURE

EU project uses tech to shield monuments from extreme weather

EU project uses tech to shield monuments from extreme weather

Greece is one of eight European Union member-states taking part in the Hyperion Project, a new effort to employ new technology in protecting cultural heritage sites from the harmful effects of climate change and extreme weather.

“Our cultural legacy connects us to our roots, increases our understanding of ourselves, strengthen ties between countries and societies, and bridges differences, so it is worth protecting,” says Angelos Amditis, a researcher at the National Technical University of Athens, one of the 18 institutions that made up the Greek leg of the project.

Using technology like AI, climate models, structural analysis, geospatial data, satellite imaging and other tools, Hyperion created an innovative platform that collects and processes data about the inducted sites and allows the authorities of their respective countries to identify potential threats in real time. 

Culture Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Undated wreck of exploded ship found off Kythnos
CULTURE

Undated wreck of exploded ship found off Kythnos

Thessaloniki State Orchestra rehomed at city’s Concert Hall
CULTURE

Thessaloniki State Orchestra rehomed at city’s Concert Hall

Immersive group exhibition at The Foundry Suites
CULTURE

Immersive group exhibition at The Foundry Suites

Effort to save Athens’ oldest Byzantine church
CULTURE

Effort to save Athens’ oldest Byzantine church

Heatwave closing Acropolis again
CULTURE

Heatwave closing Acropolis again

Verdi opera returns to Herod Atticus Theater
CULTURE

Verdi opera returns to Herod Atticus Theater