Seven Days in New Crete | Athens | September 14 – October 14

The Breeder (thebreedersystem.com) presents “Seven Days in New Crete,” an solo exhibition by Aristeidis Lappas. This captivating showcase, named after Robert Graves’ visionary speculative fiction novel, delves into the intricate interplay between mythological personas and personal mythologies across past, present and future narratives. Drawing inspiration from Graves’ insights into Greek mythology, the ground floor of the exhibition unveils a collection of expansive paintings reimagining iconic mythological figures, with the formidable Minotaur taking center stage in a sacred grove, enveloped in lush foliage. 

 

