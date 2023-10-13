CULTURE

Interest in Modern Greek studies declining worldwide

The field of modern Greek studies is in decline worldwide. While some renowned universities in Europe, America, Asia and Australia do offer related programs, many of these are struggling to thrive. Often the survival of these programs depends on the dedication of just one or two academics.

“Modern Greek differs from Ancient Greek in that it now appeals to a smaller international audience. Let’s not deceive ourselves; the modern Greek legacy is fading. Ancient Greek carries the aura of antiquity, and Europeans perceive it as deeply connected to Europe’s history,” a veteran scholar told Kathimerini.

For example, in Scandinavian universities, there used to be 14 departments dedicated to Ancient Greek, but now only 13 remain. In contrast, the number of Modern Greek departments has decreased from eight to just one.

According to data, there are currently 66 Modern Greek studies departments in 17 European countries, but often as part of larger departments. 

One reason for this declining interest is that Greece’s integration into the EU has somewhat overshadowed its unique cultural imprint.

Furthermore, Greek studies programs in other countries, including the US and Canada, often rely on visiting or adjunct faculty members for language instruction. The risk here is that if Greek funding ceases, the university may not step in to fill the void, resulting in the loss of these positions.
 

 

