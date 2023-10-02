NEWS

Professors avoiding support seminars

The Teaching and Learning Support Centers that help Greek university professors update their teaching methods have been around since 2011, but professors had largely avoided them. And attendance of such seminars is voluntary.

However, an increasing number of professors, especially from smaller regional universities, are enrolling.

“Our 20-year-old students are calling us boomers,” says one professor to underscore how her teaching methods appear antiquated to students.

Professors are taught to change their teaching approach, for example by making instructional videos and using lecture time for more interaction.

