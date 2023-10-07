NEWS

Pupils to sit test for next level

Pupils to sit test for next level
[InTime News]

Education officials are planning to test pupils graduating from elementary and middle school in language, mathematics and a third subject – science or IT.

The test will not count toward their grade, but will be designed to help the two agencies responsible for designing education content to get a better idea of needs in terms of curriculum and teaching methods, as part of an ambitious reform program the Education Ministry plans to introduce in 2024. 

It will also give educators a better idea of where individual pupils are doing well and where they need more help as they transition from one level to the next. 

Education

