CULTURE

NYT hails the ubiquitous plastic chair as ‘design Holy Grail’

NYT hails the ubiquitous plastic chair as ‘design Holy Grail’

The ubiquitous plastic chair that has become something of an icon of Greece’s laidback lifestyle has been included by the New York Times onto its list of the 25 Most Defining Pieces of Furniture From the Last 100 Years.

Described as “immune to trend and cultish adoration” and “often spoken of as the most widely used piece of furniture in the world,” the monobloc plastic chair is sold off the back of pickup trucks all over Greece to beachgoers, cafes and homeowners looking for cheap patio furniture.

It is lightweight, durable, stackable and washable, not to mention the array of fun colors it comes in, plus being available as a set with tables of different sizes.

T, the New York Times’ style magazine, singles out the classic armchair option, in white, hailing it for its clever design and low cost of production.

“To make a chair out of just one piece of material is something of a design Holy Grail, one that became more attainable around midcentury with advancements in plastics technology,” the magazine writes.

However, it also points to concerns about the environmental footprint of such furniture, adding that “depending on where you land on the affordability sustainability axis, monoblocs are either a triumph of democratic design or a mess of disposable mass consumption – the red to-go cup of chairs.”

Design

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rethroning the violin in Epirotic music
CULTURE

Rethroning the violin in Epirotic music

Lighthouses open to public
CULTURE

Lighthouses open to public

The Piano Project brings music, photography, art and literature to Santorini
CULTURE

The Piano Project brings music, photography, art and literature to Santorini

Museums, archaeological sites celebrating supermoon
CULTURE

Museums, archaeological sites celebrating supermoon

Acropolis Museum to mark 14th anniversary with tribute to late president
CULTURE

Acropolis Museum to mark 14th anniversary with tribute to late president

Piraeus Public Library reopened after overhaul
CULTURE

Piraeus Public Library reopened after overhaul