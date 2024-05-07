CULTURE

Greek sculptor captures historical milestones in Venice show

Sculptor George Petrides is presenting “Hellenic Heads,” a series of busts inspired by Greece’s history, at the ongoing Venice Biennale.

On show in the courtyard of the Italian city’s historic church of San Giorgio dei Greci until November 24, the sculptures were inspired by the Roman-era marble head of the ancient muse of comedy, Thalia, at the Vatican’s Pio Clementino Museum.

The series consists of six heads created by the US-based Greek artist to represent historical milestones, from the Classical and Byzantine periods to the Greek War of Independence, and from the destruction of Smyrna and the Nazi occupation to the present day.

The mid-16th century San Giorgio dei Greci itself is also a treasure, hosting several splendid icons, including some by Michail Damaskinos. 

