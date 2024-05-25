CULTURE

Greek armor in Trojan War good for 11-hour battle, study finds

Greek armor in Trojan War good for 11-hour battle, study finds
The Dendra panoply, also known as Dendra armor, exemplifies Mycenaean-era full-body armor crafted from bronze plates. Unearthed in the village of Dendra in Argolida, Peloponnese, it is currently showcased at the Archaeological Museum of Nafplio. [Dimitris Vlaikos]

Greek Bronze Age body armor was robust enough to shield a Mycenaean soldier in battle 3,500 years ago for 11 hours, according to a new study, reported in Live Science.

The study recruited volunteer marines from the Hellenic Armed Forces, who fought for 11 hours in replicas of a suit of armor found in 1960 by archaeologists in Dendra, near what was once the ancient Greek city of Mycenae. They based the combat on Homer’s epic account of the Trojan War in “The Iliad.”

The results of the study were published last Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.

Archaeologists have debated for decades whether the armor, which included a boar’s tusk helmet and a set of bronze plates, was durable enough for battle.

The volunteers followed diets comparable to what a Mycenaean soldier would have had in anticipation of battle, including bread, beef, goat cheese, green olives, onions, and red wine. 

Archaeology War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sir John Boardman, eminent British classical archaeologist and art historian, dies at 96
CULTURE

Sir John Boardman, eminent British classical archaeologist and art historian, dies at 96

Athens hosts ‘Dialogue of Civilizations’ between Greece and China
ARCHAEOLOGY

Athens hosts ‘Dialogue of Civilizations’ between Greece and China

Stunning Methoni Castle slated for much-needed repairs
CULTURE

Stunning Methoni Castle slated for much-needed repairs

Monuments need tourism, experts explain
CULTURE

Monuments need tourism, experts explain

Tender completed for ‘Phaleron Captives’ site
CULTURE

Tender completed for ‘Phaleron Captives’ site

Fire safety study completed for Samos sanctuary
HERAION

Fire safety study completed for Samos sanctuary