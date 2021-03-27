Philhellenes of Francophone Canada | March 30

The Canadian Institute in Greece will be hosting Professor Jacques Bouchard from the University of Montreal for a lecture titled “The Philhellenes of Francophone Canada and Liberated Greece” on March 30.

The lecture will include an analysis of the reporting of the Greek War of Independence by Francophone newspapers in Quebec and Montreal, as well as the travels of Francophone Canadians in liberated Greece, including Pierre-Gustave-Gaspard Joly de Lotbinière, whose daguerreotype photo of the Parthenon may be the first photograph of the Athenian monument.

The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/4bjvbvkp.