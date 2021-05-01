WHAT'S ON

Karagiozis | May 1-5

karagiozis-may-1-5

Shadow theater player, creator and director Kostas Spyropoulos was inspired by the tale of the miracle of the Church of Agios Dimitrios Loumbardiaris near the Acropolis in Athens to write a new story for the traditional Karagiozis series in 1991.

His production was filmed recently and will be available to view on Viva.gr platform from May 1-5 for 6.50 euros.

According to the legend, Saint Demetrius appeared on his saint’s day in 1658 to thwart an attempt by the Ottoman troops to capture Athens.

Kids
