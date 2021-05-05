Michael Llewellyn-Smith | May 19

Former UK ambassador to Greece and academic Michael Llewellyn-Smith has been invited by the British School at Athens to discuss his new biography of Greek statesman Eleftherios Venizelos with respected historian Roderick Beaton in an online presentation on Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Greek time. “Eleftherios Venizelos: The Making of a Greek Statesman, 1864-1914” is the first volume of a new biography that traces its subject’s career to 1914, including his family background, his political apprenticeship in Crete and his move to Athens in 1910, and ends with the challenges of the Great War in 1914 and the imminent National Schism. To register in advance, visit bsa.ac.uk.