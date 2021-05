The Greek National Opera is streaming a concert by one of the 10 distinguished artists who performed at its 2020 piano festival, dedicated to Ludwig van Beethoven’s music, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the composer’s birth, on its online channel from May 15 to December 31. The concert, which was filmed in November, features Dimitris Dimopoulos playing sonatas 2 and 15. To find out more and to register, visit tv.nationalopera.gr.