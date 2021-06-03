Beethoven | Athens | June 6

Europe is celebrating Ludwig Van Beethoven with nine concerts of his nine symphonies taking place in nine different cities, starting from Bonn (his birthplace) at 2 a.m. and concluding in Vienna (where he died) at 11 p.m.

The Athens Concert Hall, and the Music Aeterna orchestra will be taking part in the festivities, presenting Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony from the Ancient Site of Delphi at 8 p.m.

The concert hall will be screening all the shows live on two large screens in its garden. Due to ongoing health safety measures, there will be a limited audience allowed on the grounds. Reservations are available online at megaron.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilisis Sofias &

Kokkali, tel 210.728.2333