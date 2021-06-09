French Cinema | Athens | June 10-16

As part of the wider Greece-France: Cinema Meetings initiative organized by the Greek Film Archive and the French Institute in Athens to mark the bicentenary of the Greek Revolution, the Greek Film Archive’s open-air theater will screen seven French films.

The films to be screened at the Lais movie theater in the center of Athens have been picked by distinguished Greek directors who fell in love with and were inspired by them.

They include Robert Bresson’s 1966 drama “Au Hasard Balthazar” and Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 New Wave drama “Le Mepris.”

For more information, visit http://www.tainiothiki.gr.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.360.9695