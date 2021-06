Electronica and techno producer Max Cooper lights up the stage at the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater with an extravaganza of light and sound on Tuesday, July 6, as part of the Athens Festival. The London-based producer draws from his background as a geneticist to create complex and intricate abstract narratives. For more details and tickets, go to aefestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807