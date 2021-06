Acclaimed composer and conductor Stavros Xarchakos will present an ensemble of famous artists interpreting 63 songs to mark the bicentennial of the Greek Revolution on Monday, June 28 at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall, starting at 9 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the Musical Lyceum of Thessaloniki for honorary scholarships.

Tickets cost 10 euros.

For more information, visit www.tch.gr.