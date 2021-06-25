WHAT'S ON

Live Stage | Athens | June 26

Athens Music Week comes to a close with a large concert at the main stage of the Technopolis cultural complex on Saturday, presenting young Greek artists who made a name for themselves over the past year.

The lineup comprises 25-year- old Good Job Nicky in his first live appearance after his October 2020 debut with the instant hit “January 8 th,” romantic emo rapper Solmeister and the full band from his “Cool Kids Never Die” album; and pop trio Atomic Love, drawing from Bjork, Αlt-J, Radiohead, London Grammar, and Portishead.

The event starts at 8.30 p.m.

Free entry upon registration at www.viva.gr.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300, athens-technopolis.gr

