Ivan Kliun | Thessaloniki | To September 19

The Museum of Modern Art presents the first-ever public exhibition of works by Russian Avant-Garde artist Ivan Kliun (1873-1943) from the collection of George Costakis, which is hailed as one of the finest private collections in the world of the genre.

Titled “Ivan Kliun: Transcendental Landscapes – Flying Sculptures – Light Spheres,” the show is a panorama of work by this important painter, sculptor, writer and teacher who passed through a number of of movements, from neo-Impressionism and Symbolism to Cubofuturism and non-objective art, and adopted various techniques.

Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more about the artist and the exhibition, visit momus.gr.

Museum of Modern Art, 21 Kolokotroni,

Stavroupoli, tel 2310.589.143