Kournos | Limnos | July 11-19

Dedicated to opera, the maiden edition of the Kournos Music Festival on the island of Limnos also includes a series of theatrical, artistic, educational and historical events celebrating its northeastern Aegean host and the performing arts.

The festival kicks off on Sunday, July 11, with “Stamp,” a dance performance by Polina Kremasta with Guido De Flaviis on the sax, followed the next day by an opera inspired by Rigas Velestinlis’ 1790 book “School for Delicate Lovers” and marking the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence.

Tuesday’s highlight is a screening of “The Mikado” and on Saturday, July 17, it’s “Assemblage,” a concert with bass-baritone Dionysis Tsantinis, Giorgos Goumenakis on mandolin and Spyros Tzekos on the clarinet.