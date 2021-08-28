Paolo Pellegrin | Athens | To August 31

The ongoing Athens Photo World festival of photojournalism presents the first-ever show in Greece of work by Paolo Pellegrin, an Italian photographer and a member of the international Magnum agency. Titled “As I was Dying,” the exhibition at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is an incisive record of the human dramas unfolding on the frontlines of social upheavals and other events in different parts of the world. The show is on display at the Atrium venue and admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org