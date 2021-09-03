WHAT'S ON

Forest Festival | Thessaloniki | To September 25

The National Theater of Northern Greece presents its seventh Forest Festival, a program of music, theater, dance and more unfolding at the Dasos (Forest) and Earth (Gis) theaters in Seikh Sou and Triandria, respectively, through September 25. Highlights include concerts featuring George Dalaras (September 9), Marinella and Mario Frangoulis (September 13) and the Villagers of Ioannina City (September 14), as well as Bost’s “Medea” (September 6) and Nikos Skalkottas’ popular ballet “The Sea” (September 25). For more details, visit ntng.gr.

Festival
