In “Eins Zwei Drei,” renowned choreographer Martin Zimmermann sets the action of his comical drama in a museum and unleashes three clowns in a hilarious spectacle mirroring the complexity, violence and poetry of human relationships. The shows, part of the Athens Festival series of events, start at 9 p.m. and take place at the 260 Peiraios venue. For more information and tickets, visit www.aefestival.gr

Peiraios 260, 260 Pireos, tel 210.928.2900