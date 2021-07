For the 10th year in a row, the Riviera open-air cinema in downtown Athens has put together a program for film buffs with 16 titles, starting with Blake Edwards’ “A Shot in the Dark.” Titled “Suddenly This Summer,” the program includes late-night screenings and two premieres. Admission to each screening costs 6 euros.

Riviera, 46 Valtetsiou, Exarchia, tel 210.384.4827