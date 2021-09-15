Kallos | Athens | September 29 – January 16

The Museum of Cycladic Art is gearing up to present a major exhibition dedicated to the evolution of the notions of beauty and beautification comprising 300 antiquities from museums, ephorates of antiquities and collections in Greece and abroad. Running from September 29 to January 16, “Kallos: The Ultimate Beauty” explores the ideal of a beautiful physical appearance combined with a virtuous soul as developed through the poems of the epic (8th century BC) and lyric (7th-6th century BC) writers, and by philosophers from the 5th/4th century BC onward. Because of restrictions necessitated by the pandemic, visitors are advised to book their visit online well in advance. For more details, visit cycladic.gr.

Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Kolonaki, tel 210.722.8321-3