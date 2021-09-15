Bellucci as Callas | Athens | September 21-23

A year after the first sold-out run was canceled due to Covid, acclaimed Italian film actress Monica Bellucci is coming to Greece with her theatrical debut as the iconic Greek opera star Maria Callas in a production inspired by the late diva’s letters, memoirs, photographs and other memorabilia. “Maria Callas: Letters & Memories” is directed by Tom Volf and based on his book and film “Maria by Callas.” It premiered in Paris in November 2020 and is coming to Athens’ Herod Atticus Theater for three nights only on September 21, 22 and 23. Performances start at 9 p.m. Tickets range from 25 to 120 euros and can be purchased at Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr).

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807