History of Violence | Athens | October 5-6

Edouard Louis’ autobiographical novel “History of Violence” has been adapted for the stage by Berlin’s Schaubuhne, with powerful imagery and dialogue that underscore themes of class hatred, homophobia and xenophobia. Directed by Thomas Ostermeier, the play about a man who becomes the victim of sexual assault is presented by the Athens Festival on October 5 and 6 at its Peiraios 260 (D) venue, starting at 9 p.m. With Greek and English hypertitles. For more information and tickets, visit www.aefestival.gr

Peiraios 260, 260 Pireos, tel 210.928.2900