Black Swan | Athens | October 8

With tickets for its October 6 and 7 ballet gala already sold out, the Christmas Theater cultural events company has added a new date, on October 8. “Black Swan” is a gala performance by the Mariinsky and the Bolshoi featuring top-flight dancers from the two famed Russian ballet companies. Inspired by “Swan Lake,” the production also features entrees from other all-time classics. For details and tickets, visit viva.gr or ct.gr, or call the box office at 211.770.1700.

Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700