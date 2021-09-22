Akram Khan | Athens & Thessaloniki | September 28 & October 5

Award-winning British-Bangladeshi choreographer Akram Khan returns to Greece – where he enjoys a loyal following – as part of a tour with his production “Outwitting the Devil.” Inspired by the newly discovered fragment of the Babylonian Epic of Gilgamesh, one of the world’s earliest surviving great works of literature, Khan’s new work is a concentrated epic about ritual and remembering. The show will be staged at Athens’ Herod Atticus Theater on September 28 (for tickets, visit viva.gr or call 11876) and at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall in northern Greece on October 5 (tch.gr).

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 231.089.5800