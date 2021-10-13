Despo & Greek Dances | Athens | October 16, 17, 23 & 24

Marking the bicentennial of the 1821 Revolution, the Greek National Opera presents a double bill comprising two remarkable pieces that represent the Ionian and National schools of music. “Greek Dances” by Nikos Skalkottas (1904-1949) is a fusion of modernistic and Greek folk music elements, and choreographed anew by Patricia Apergi, Linda Kapetanea and Jozef Frucek. The second part features Paolo Carrer’s “Despo,” which was based on a play by Antonios Manousos that was penned in 1875 and was regarded as the first Hellenic melodrama, conducted by Yorgos Ziavras and directed by Yorgos Nanouris. For tickets and details about attendance at the Stavros Niarchos Hall, visit nationalopera.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org