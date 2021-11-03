Spartan Society | Athens | November 4

Nigel Kennell, a Whitehead Distinguished Scholar at the American School of Classical Studies at Athens and honorary research member of the Department of Classical, Near Eastern and Religious Studies at the University of British Columbia, has been invited to deliver a lecture at the ASCSA’s Cotsen Hall on “Leading the Spirits of Youth to Excellence: Greek Citizen Training in Context.” The lecture draws from Kennell’s research, which has been at the forefront of the current reconsideration of the traditional picture of Spartan society and the increasing scholarly interest in the gymnasium and Greek citizen training systems. It will take place in physical and online format, starting at 7 p.m. local time.

ASCSA, Cotsen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou, Kolonaki, tel 213.000.2400, www.ascsa.edu.gr