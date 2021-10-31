Climate Change & Ancient Farming | Online | November 1

The British School at Athens presents an online lecture by Oxford University Professor Amy Bogaard titled “Crops, Climate Change and COPing Strategies: Some Lessons from Prehistory.” The lecture examines the diversity and dynamism of early farming systems in the Aegean, demonstrating how farmers protected themselves against the vagaries of nature by cultivating a diversity of cereals and pulses, as well as foraging. The lecture starts at 7 p.m. local time. To register, visit bsa.ac.uk.