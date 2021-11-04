Post-Classical Greek | Online | November 5 & 6

The British School at Athens has organized a two-day workshop that is dedicated to the findings of five major projects in the history of the Greek language: the Thesaurus Linguae Graecae, the Vienna Lexikon zur byzantinischen Gräzität, the Kriaras Lexicon of Medieval Vernacular Greek, the Cambridge Grammar of Medieval and Early Modern Greek and the Historical Lexicon of the Academy of Athens. It will feature representatives of all five projects, as well as experts in historical linguistics, dialectology, syntax and literary studies. For more details about the event and how to watch it online via Zoom, visit bsa.ac.uk.