When We Went Electronic | Athens | November 5 & 6

Influential off-off Broadway theater ensemble The Tank is making its first Greek appearance at the Roes Theater in downtown Athens, with two shows of its critically acclaimed “When We Went Electronic.” Written by Caitlin Saylor Stephens and directed by Μeghan Finn, the play stars Madelyn Robinson and Drita Kabashi as two models trying to piece together the events of a “fun” night out. The play is in English with Greek supertitles. Tickets cost 17 and 20 euros from Ticket Services (online at ticketservices.gr, by phone on tel 210.723.4567 and at the 39 Panepistimiou Street box office).

Roes Theater, 16 Iakchou, Gazi, tel 210.347.4312