Prometheus Bound | Epidaurus | August 20-22

For his sophomore appearance at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, director Aris Biniaris continues his research on ancient tragedy with a new production of Aeschylus’ “Prometheus Bound.” The actors draw on the rhythmical qualities of the poetic text, converting them into stage action through their bodies and voices. Against the backdrop of a pulsating, live soundscape, the performers bring to life the characters of an ancient but invariably timely story. The play will be staged on August 20, 21 and 22, starting at 9 p.m. Admission ranges between €15 for upper-tier tickets to €70 for VIP seating. For more information on bookings and how to get there, visit the Athens and Epidaurus Festival website at www.aefestival.gr.