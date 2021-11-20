Theophilos | Athens | To February 3

The B&M Theocharakis Foundation presents a retrospective tribute to one of Greece’s most fascinating proponents of folk art, Theophilos (1870-1934). Titled “The Evzone of Painting” and curated by Takis Mavrotas, the exhibition brings together more than 80 landmark works from the Theophilos Museum at Varia in Lesvos (the artist’s native island), the National Gallery, the Hellenic Parliament, Alpha Bank, the Macedonian Museum of Contemporary Art, the Athens School of Fine Arts, the Society of Lesvos Studies and private collections. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission requires a certificate of Covid vaccination or recovery, or a recent negative PCR or rapid test. Masks are compulsory. For more, visit www.thf.gr.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & Merlin, tel 210.361.1206