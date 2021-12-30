Sean Scully Retrospective | Athens | To February 13

Widely regarded as one of the leading expressionists of the modern age, US artist Sean Scully is the subject of a retrospective at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex that comprises 103 works – oils, acrylics, watercolors, drawings and an iconic sculpture – ranging from early pieces done in the 1960s to newer work. Admission costs 8 euros and opening hours are Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with early closing (6 p.m.) on December 31.

Benaki Museum Pireos Street Annex, Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, benaki.org