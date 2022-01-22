WHAT'S ON

Melina Mercouri Tribute | Athens | To March 11

After two postponements prompted by the pandemic, the City of Athens has finally unveiled its exhibition tribute to the late great Greek actress, politician and activist Melina Mercouri, which had initially been programmed in 2020 to coincide with the 100-year-anniversary of her birth. The show at the Technopolis cultural complex comprises photographs testifying to the breadth and depth of her activities and influence, as well as memorabilia such as film posters, letters and press clippings.

Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi, tel 210.346.0981

[Paris Tavitian/Museum of Cycladic Art]
