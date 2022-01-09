Panagiotis Sotiropoulos | Athens | To March 13

In “Anonymous Paths, a Personal View of Greece 2007-2017,” at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex, photographer Panagiotis Sotiropoulos presents a series that depicts a country in transition as it was plunged into a decade-long crisis. While not referencing the crisis directly, the artist explores the notion of loss by looking at the before, the during and the after. Opening hours are Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.

Benaki Museum Pireos Street Annex, Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, benaki.org