Print in the Greek Revolution | Athens | To February 27

The National Library of Greece (NLG) and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) present an exhibition titled “The Printing Houses during the Greek Revolution.” The exhibition seeks to highlight the instrumental role of the printing press in the crucial years of the Greek War of Independence.

Despite tremendous difficulties in procuring the necessary technical equipment and trained personnel to operate them, printing houses appeared in Greece a few months after the outbreak of hostilities and sought to further the aims of the revolution. From Kalamata, to Hydra, Nafplio, Aegina and Psara, these presses printed some 44 books, seven newspapers and hundreds of pamphlets.

The exhibition is taking place in the 4th Floor Atrium of the NLG (www.nlg.gr) at the SNFCC (snfcc.org) in southern Athens, and is open to visitors daily from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000