Weekend in Tweed | Spetses | April 15-17

Doffing its cheese-cutter cap to vintage British fashion, the Poseidonion Grand Hotel on the Saronic island of Spetses is hosting a fun event to welcome the spring on April 15 to 17. Weekend in Tweed invites participants to don classic country attire, enjoy afternoon tea and picnics, ride classic bicycles (in cooperation with he Greek Bicycle Museum) through this charming car-free island’s streets, and engage in activities like treasure hunts, before parading before a panel of judges who will vote on the best tweed ensemble of the show. To learn more and to sign up, contact Christina Langadianou at Travelworks Public Relations, on 210.922.2525.