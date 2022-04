After a sold-out run last year during the annual Athens Festival, composer Giorgos Koumentakis’ minimalist “Clytemnestra” is returning for two nights at the German Evangelical Church. Based on Aeschylus’ “Agamemnon,” the chamber piece is directed and adapted by Constantinos Hadjis and performed by Sophia Hill. Tickets cost 15 euros and can be booked at viva.gr or by calling 11876.

German Evangelical Church, 66 Sina, Kolonaki