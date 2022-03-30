Weather Engines | Athens | April 1 – May 15

The Onassis Cultural Center and the National Observatory of Athens have joined forces to present a special event on the poetics, policies and technologies of the environment. “Weather Engines” comprises lectures, workshops and performances, though its core is a large exhibition of installations, videos, sculptures, films, 3D printing art and other work related to the climate crisis and its effects. The exhibition, which is curated by Daphne Dragona and Jussi Parikka, is accompanied by a publication, “Words of Weather: A Glossary,” that maps terms for a political ecology of experience. For details about the program of events, times and admission, visit onassis.org.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou; National Observatory, Hill of Nymphs, Thiseio