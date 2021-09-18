Garden Festival | Athens | September 20-26

The 14 local members of the European Union National Institutes for Culture network have organized a special event aimed at inspiring a discussion about sustainable cities. Running September 20 to 26, the Athens Garden Festival invites residents of and visitors to the Greek capital to a series of fascinating talks, presentations, concerts and other events promoting new approaches and new ideas about urban life. Organizers and hosts include the British Council, the French, Goethe and Swedish institutes and various embassies, among others. For more details on the multilingual, international event, visit the eunicathens.gr website.