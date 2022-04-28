Electras of the World | Athens | April 28 – May 10

The Michael Cacoyannis Foundation is hosting an exhibition of comics art inspired by the Greek tragedies “Electra,” by Euripides and Sophocles, and “The Libation Bearers,” by Aeschylus. The participating artists have created original stories inspired by the character of Electra, and the symbolisms and themes encountered in the ancient tragedies. The producers of the comic art in the exhibition, curated by Kalliopi Liadi, include Renee Angelidou (Fokshee), Nikos Agathos, Dimitra Adamopoulou, Iakovos Vais, Thomas Valianatos, Io Armata, Melina Vlachou, BLEΣΣΕD, Giannis Galaios, Dimitri Chevet, Conan Nanco, Aris Hatis, Kristanz, George Micalef, Marios Boras, No Budget Epics, Pavlos Pavlidis, Dimitris Papoulias, Angeliki Salamaliki, Eleftheria Sarri and Dimitris Trakosou, among others. Open daily from 6 to 10 p.m. Entrance is free.

Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.341.8550, mcf.gr