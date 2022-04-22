Sotiris Danezis | Piraeus | To May 29

In his third solo show, respected Greek war correspondent Sotiris Danezis presents a collection titled “Non-Returns.” The expansive show comprises some 300 photographs, installations and documentary footage from war and humanitarian/natural disaster zones all over the world. The exhibits are selected from the archive Danezis has amassed in more than 25 years of reporting and from more than 80 countries. The show runs through May 29 at the Piraeus Municipal Gallery and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m.

Piraeus Municipal Theater, 29 Filonos, tel 210.410.1405, dithepi.gr